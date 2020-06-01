'Light ’Em Up': Minneapolis Cops Appear To Fire Paint Rounds At People On Their Porch

A video posted to social media appears to show Minneapolis police firing paint rounds at people who were standing on their front porch Saturday night, simply because the people did not get inside the house when ordered to.

In the video, some two dozen police, clad in riot gear and accompanied by a tank, can be seen trotting down a quiet residential street, yelling: “Get inside! Get in your house, now! Let’s go!”

As people stand on the porch of one house filming the police, someone yells: “Light ’em up!” The police turn, and at least one fires a projectile at the people on the porch, who scream and run indoors. Local media reported that police fired paint rounds.

The video, which contains explicit language, can be seen below.

The video was posted by Tanya Kerssen, who filmed the incident as she was standing on her porch in the Whittier neighborhood, reportedly after curfew. However, curfew restrictions only apply to public areas, according to the city’s own order.

The video was being widely circulated Sunday, with Kerssen’s encouragement.

HuffPost could not immediately reach Minneapolis police for comment. The National Guard said troops were not involved in the confrontation.

Share widely: National guard and MPD sweeping our residential street. Shooting paint canisters at us on our own front porch. Yelling “light em up” #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bW48imyt55 — Tanya Kerssen (@tkerssen) May 31, 2020

People responding to the video on Twitter were stunned.

Them hollering to people to "GET INSIDE! NOW!" and shooting at them on their own property is something I've never seen. It's chilling as hell. — Adrian (@SillyPutty78) May 31, 2020

Omfg last time I checked your porch is your property. They are out of control — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) May 31, 2020

The curfew order applies only to public places and streets.

These thugs fired on her and her family illegally.

They are a danger to the public and need to be locked up. pic.twitter.com/IPNswJN191 — Tom Behling (@mechanitom) May 31, 2020

Holy cow! Like an occupation army shooting the civilians just for daring to be in their way pic.twitter.com/pQYCIngY5S — Global Witness ♏⚠ (@FakeWelt) May 31, 2020