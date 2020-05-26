The statement said no weapons were used during the encounter. It did not mention that an officer had pinned the man to the street by kneeling on his neck.

Attorney Ben Crump identified the man as George Floyd after announcing he had been retained by Floyd’s family to represent them.

“We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him into the police car and get off his neck,” Crump said in a statement. “This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge.”

“We will seek justice for the family of George Floyd, as we demand answers from the Minnesota Police Department,” he added. “How many ‘white black’ deaths will it take until the racial profiling and undervaluing of black lives by police finally ends?”

A protest in response to Floyd’s death has been planned for Tuesday evening at the intersection where he was killed.