Bodies Of 2 Kids Found In Minnesota Lake, 1 Child Missing In Feared Triple Murder

Friends and family gathered at Vadnais Lake on Friday after news broke of a child's body being found in the water. Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP

The bodies of two children have been found in a Minnesota lake as a team searches for their sibling in what investigators fear was a triple homicide.

A young boy’s body was recovered from Vadnais Lake near St. Paul on Friday evening, the Pioneer Press reported. On Saturday, The Associated Press reported that a second child’s body had been found in the water while a third was still missing.

“Obviously, a horrible set of facts appears to be developing,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said in a news conference after the discovery of the first child’s body. He added that “there’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children” and called the situation a “likely triple homicide.”

Police set up a perimeter at Vadnais Lake on Friday. Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP

Fletcher did leave open the possibility that one of the children had survived, though authorities weren’t hopeful.

“It is possible that one of the children is in the woods or some other place, but the likelihood is decreasing as time goes by,” Fletcher said, per CNN.

