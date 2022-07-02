U.S. News

Bodies Of 2 Kids Found In Minnesota Lake, 1 Child Missing In Feared Triple Murder

The children's mother is also missing, and their father was found dead in an apparent suicide.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Friends and family gathered at Vadnais Lake on Friday after news broke of a child's body being found in the water.
Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP

The bodies of two children have been found in a Minnesota lake as a team searches for their sibling in what investigators fear was a triple homicide.

A young boy’s body was recovered from Vadnais Lake near St. Paul on Friday evening, the Pioneer Press reported. On Saturday, The Associated Press reported that a second child’s body had been found in the water while a third was still missing.

“Obviously, a horrible set of facts appears to be developing,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said in a news conference after the discovery of the first child’s body. He added that “there’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children” and called the situation a “likely triple homicide.”

Police set up a perimeter at Vadnais Lake on Friday.
Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP

Fletcher did leave open the possibility that one of the children had survived, though authorities weren’t hopeful.

“It is possible that one of the children is in the woods or some other place, but the likelihood is decreasing as time goes by,” Fletcher said, per CNN.

The three siblings are all believed to be under the age of 5. Their mother is also missing. Her car, along with the shoes of her children, were all found near the lake where the two bodies have been recovered. The child’s father was found dead in his home on Friday morning near Maplewood, Minnesota, in an apparent suicide.

