Minnesota Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright Resigns

The Minneapolis-area officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright has resigned.

Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter offered her resignation Tuesday in a letter to city officials, two days after pulling out her gun and fatally shooting Wright, who is Black, when she claims she meant to take out her Taser. Potter was immediately put on administrative leave after the incident, pending an investigation.

Officer who shot #DaunteWright has resigned. Here’s Kim Potter’s letter to city staff: pic.twitter.com/aaETqsyWUE — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) April 13, 2021

Potter’s resignation comes after Brooklyn Center’s city council voted Monday to fire City Manager Curt Boganey — who was in charge of police personnel — and put Mayor Mike Elliott’s office in charge of the police department.

“At such a tough time, this will streamline things and establish a chain of command and leadership,” Elliott tweeted at the time.

At a press conference on Monday, Boganey said that Potter, then unidentified, will get “due process with respect to discipline.” At that same press conference, Elliott said that he fully supports relieving the officer of her duties.

Potter shot and killed Wright on Sunday after pulling him over for a traffic violation. Bodycam footage shows officers arresting Wright outside of his vehicle for what they found was an outstanding warrant. While Wright was trying to climb back into his car, Potter repeatedly yelled “Taser!” when she shot a single bullet in his chest.

Wright’s death has elevated tensions between law enforcement and community members, with reignited demonstrations in the face of increased police presence. The area was already experiencing high stress amid the ongoing murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, whose killing of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.

