Minnesota Primary Results: Live Updates

Both parties held presidential primaries in the state on Super Tuesday.
Andy Campbell
By 

Senior Editor, HuffPost

Voters in Minnesota cast their ballots Tuesday in the 2024 primary presidential election.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are heavy favorites in their matchups against their top opponents, Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, respectively.

Haley recorded her first primary victory against Trump in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, though Trump could effectively secure the nomination this Super Tuesday, when 15 states cast their primary votes.

All polls across Minnesota were set to close by 8 p.m. local time.

View live results from the Minnesota primaries below:

Read HuffPost’s live blog for more updates on Tuesday’s primaries.

