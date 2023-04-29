What's Hot

Person Of Interest Is In Custody In Killing Of Detroit Neurosurgeon Found Shot In Attic

Samuel Alito Says He Has 'Pretty Good Idea' Who Leaked Abortion Ruling Draft

Florida Principal Fired In 'Porn' Flap Over David Statue Finally Sees It In Person

Zendaya Recalls Eerily Prophetic First-Ever Date At Movie Theater

Men Named Ken Share How They Feel About All Those Barbie Memes

Desi Lydic Had Perfect Comeback For A Trumper Who Once Got Physical With Her

7th Grade Student Prevents Accident After Bus Driver Passes Out

Kate Middleton Lets A Baby Steal Her Handbag During Adorable Meet-And-Greet

Jerry Springer’s Longtime Friend Confirms His Cause Of Death

Abortion Bans Fail In Conservative South Carolina, Nebraska

26 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Congress Helped Set Stage For Silicon Valley Bank’s Failure, Federal Reserve Says

PoliticsTwitterMarijuanaMinnesota

Minnesota Republican's Wild '3 Joints' Claim Gets Twitter Users High Off Laughter

The GOP lawmaker's remarks were made as the Minnesota Senate voted on legalizing recreational cannabis.
Ben Blanchet

A Republican lawmaker in Minnesota argued that “two ounces” of marijuana was the equivalent of “three joints” during remarks as the Minnesota Senate voted Friday on whether to legalize recreational use of cannabis.

Republicans voted against the state Senate’s efforts to legalize recreational marijuana via bills that would allow residents 21 and older to buy up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower, 8 grams of concentrate or 800 milligrams of edible products and would let adults grow “up to eight cannabis plants at home,” the Star Tribune reported.

The bills, which passed in the state House earlier this week, also passed in the state Senate and will go next to a conference committee, the newspaper noted.

State Sen. Warren Limmer criticized a number of portions of the bills.

“Now I’ve seen some of the videos of DEA raids, some of these plants are 8 and 10 feet tall, you can have eight of ’em, you can have a privacy fence made of these products in your backyard,” Limmer argued Friday.

“Two ounces, just two ounces is equivalent to three joints.”

The amount of marijuana that Limmer claimed would be in a single joint is equivalent to roughly 18.9 grams. The amount is significantly more than what University of Pennsylvania research found to be the average amount of marijuana in a single joint: .32 gram.

Twitter users rolled and lit up Limmer’s comments, including one who suggested that a “joint committee” investigate his claim.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community