Minnesota Lawmaker Casts Vote Shirtless And In Bed

A Minnesota state senator is getting called out for a vote he cast Monday, but it isn’t how he voted that’s getting attention ― it’s the way he voted.
It happened during a Zoom meeting for the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor when legislators were considering a vote on the business of the day.
When it came time for Republican Cal Bahr to vote, the video screen showed the 60-year-old lawmaker shirtless, lying down and with a screenshot from the 1976 “I’m Just a Bill” segment of ”Schoolhouse Rock” as his background, KMSP TV reported.
Bahr quickly switched off his camera, and his colleagues managed to continue the meeting.
HuffPost reached out to him for comment, but he did not immediately respond.
Of course, this isn’t the first time a Zoom meeting has gone viral for bizarre reasons.
Back in February 2021, Texas lawyer Rod Ponton got a lot of catty comments after a cat filter covered his face during a court hearing.