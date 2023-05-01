Minnesota Lawmaker Casts Vote Shirtless And In Bed

A Minnesota state senator is getting called out for a vote he cast Monday, but it isn’t how he voted that’s getting attention ― it’s the way he voted.

It happened during a Zoom meeting for the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor when legislators were considering a vote on the business of the day.

When it came time for Republican Cal Bahr to vote, the video screen showed the 60-year-old lawmaker shirtless, lying down and with a screenshot from the 1976 “I’m Just a Bill” segment of ”Schoolhouse Rock” as his background, KMSP TV reported.

Bahr quickly switched off his camera, and his colleagues managed to continue the meeting.

HuffPost reached out to him for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

However, Twitter understandably had thoughts.

So THAT’S how a bill becomes a law. https://t.co/AbtUA1EMVo — Wesley Miller (@getwired) May 1, 2023

MN Republican really taking the weed bill passing to heart https://t.co/KB93wnaKMz — Wes Burdine (@MnNiceFC) May 1, 2023

If you've missed those 'haven't yet worked out how Zoom works' moments from 2020, this gentleman has you covered. Haven't seen a politician with such naked ambition in a long time... https://t.co/Y5QNplkv4t — Human Risk (@HumanRiskLtd) May 1, 2023

School House Rock was one of the only untainted things left of our generation. https://t.co/IIUsuwjE2p — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 1, 2023

Worst bit here is that he’s in portrait mode as well. For clarity, I don’t mean portrait as in ‘draw me like one of your French girls’ but he’s not far off that, neither. https://t.co/GpD2zG4Cgk pic.twitter.com/tOc0TyWDmF — Gary Brannan (@garybrannan) May 1, 2023

Of course, this isn’t the first time a Zoom meeting has gone viral for bizarre reasons.