Minnesota State Fair Chaos: 3 People Shot, 1 Woman Run Over Outside Main Gate

The final night of the Minnesota State Fair ended in chaos Monday after a car struck a pedestrian and three people were shot outside of the main gates, police said.

St. Paul police responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car about a block away from one of the fair’s entrances. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a “gravely injured” 19-year-old woman lying in the street, according to a statement from the St. Paul Police Department.

The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was breathing but unresponsive, police said. She was reportedly transported to a hospital where she remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Witnesses say a fight broke out in the area just before the woman was in the road and struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. The driver of the vehicle quickly left the scene after bystanders began kicking and hitting his vehicle, but he pulled over nearby and called 911, police said. He has been cooperating with authorities and did not show signs of impairment, they said.

As officials investigated the crash, police say they heard gunshots nearby. They discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Two other victims showed up to the hospital soon after, authorities said. The victims were two 20-year-olds — one shot in the groin, the other in the hand — and an 18-year-old, who was shot in the shoulder, reported local NBC affiliate KARE 11.

All three shooting victims are expected to survive, police said.

Affectionately referred to as “The Great Minnesota Get Together” by locals, the annual fair, held on the 12 days leading up to and through Labor Day, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Monday’s attendance broke previous records with 245,243 fairgoers, according to fair officials.

The massive event often attracts high-profile political figures and entertainers. Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernie Sanders of Vermont made several appearances at the fair this year.

“There’s a lot of people in that area,” St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders told local CBS affiliate WCCO. “This was incredibly dangerous. It was shockingly brazen, audacious isn’t even a strong enough word. It was dangerous and we’re lucky more people weren’t injured or killed.”

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made and it was not clear whether the car crash and shooting were connected. St. Paul police did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

Witnesses described panic as gunshots rang out in the closing hours of the fair.

“Everyone sort of reacted at the same time and realized that there was gunfire. People kind of all hit the deck and started scrambling,” one fairgoer told KARE 11. “It was all extremely quick and panicked. We just got out as fast as we could.”

Earlier that night, St. Paul police were investigating the city’s 15th homicide this year. Police responded to a report of a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. roughly seven miles east of the fair. They reportedly found a man at the scene with at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen. He died about 30 minutes later, officials said.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday morning, police said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) called on state lawmakers to take action on gun violence in the wake of Monday’s shootings.

“If the state fair symbolizes community, gun violence is the antithesis of that,” he told reporterrs Tuesday. “I refuse to accept this as the norm.”