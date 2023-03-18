What's Hot

Donald Trump Writes First Facebook Post Since Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Taylor Swift Proves She's Well Aware Of 'Evermore' Despite Fans' Claims

GOP Wyoming Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortion Pills

Law Enforcement Officials Are Preparing Security In Case Of Trump Indictment

This State Is Becoming The Anti-Florida

Drew Barrymore Defends Hugh Grant After His Polarizing Ashley Graham Interview

Fairleigh Dickinson Shocks No. 1 Purdue In Historic NCAA March Madness Upset

Donald Trump’s Attorney Confirms He Will Surrender To Authorities If Indicted

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Facing Arrest Warrant, Russian President Putin Visits Annexed Crimea

Willem Dafoe Reveals Why He's Open To A Return As The Green Goblin

Judge Orders More Trump Lawyer Testimony In Mar-a-Lago Probe

U.S. NewsMinnesotaschoolsLunch

Kids Embrace Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz After He Signs Free School Meals Into Law

Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed the bill into law Friday to cheers and hugs from some of the kids who will benefit from the program.
Sebastian Murdock

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs into law a free school lunch program for all students.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs into law a free school lunch program for all students.
Gov. Tim Walz / Instagram

Kids and parents in Minnesota won’t have to worry about affording school meals thanks to a new law that guarantees free school meals for all children in the state.

Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed the bill into law Friday to cheers and hugs from some of the kids who will benefit from the program.

The new law provides free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students, regardless of their parents’ income.

“It’s a historic, bipartisan win that means no kid will go hungry at school — and that Minnesota is one step closer to being the best state in the country to grow up,” Walz said in a statement.

The bill drew the ire of Republican state Sen. Steve Drazkowski, who argued Tuesday that “hunger is a relative term” in his opposition to feeding kids.

“I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry,” Drazkowski said on the Senate floor in St. Paul before voting against the legislation. “I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that says they don’t have access to enough food to eat.”

Drazkowski represents Wabasha County, where more than 8% of kids lived in poverty in 2021, up from about 7% the previous year, according to the Federal Reserve of Economic Data.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan spoke about her own experiences growing up with food insecurity in a rebuke against Drazkowski.

“To our decision-makers who believe they have never met someone who is experiencing or has experienced hunger — Hi, my name is Peggy Flanagan, and I was one in six of those Minnesota children who experienced hunger,” she said.

Minnesota now joins other states, including Maine, California and Colorado, in giving free meals to kids.

Go To Homepage
Sebastian Murdock - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community