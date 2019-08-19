Minnie Driver Has A Hilarious Airport Story About Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

Minnie Driver had a run-in at an airport with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, chatting with a fellow traveler about the moment and failing to be recognized herself in the process.

Over the weekend, Driver tweeted that she spotted the couple at an airport and was asked by the woman next to her if she recognized the pair.

When Driver said she did, the woman replied: “Don’t you just love celebrities?”

.@chrissyteigen Just saw you at the airport. The woman next to me said “DO YOU KNOW WHO THAT WAS!!?” Yes, I said. “IT WAS CHRISSY TEIGAN AND JOHN LEGEND!!!!” Yes, I said. “ DON’T YOU LOVE CELEBRITIES?” Yes, I said. 😘 — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) August 18, 2019

The actress, who has starred in films and TV shows such as “Good Will Hunting,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “Will & Grace,” appeared to take the moment in stride and found it funny enough to share on Twitter.

