Minnie Driver Has A Hilarious Airport Story About Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

Minnie Driver had a run-in at an airport with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, chatting with a fellow traveler about the moment and failing to be recognized herself in the process.
Over the weekend, Driver tweeted that she spotted the couple at an airport and was asked by the woman next to her if she recognized the pair.
When Driver said she did, the woman replied: “Don’t you just love celebrities?”
Oooof. Awkward, much?
The actress, who has starred in films and TV shows such as “Good Will Hunting,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “Will & Grace,” appeared to take the moment in stride and found it funny enough to share on Twitter.
In response, many fans had lots to say about the moment:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.