Minnie Driver Recalls Most Nicolas Cage Thing Nicolas Cage Ever Did, At Least On An Airplane

Nicolas Cage is once again shown to be a “National Treasure” in a story Minnie Driver told to counter a viral Instagram tale alleging Cage tried to kick newlyweds out of a hotel’s wedding suite.

“A month before our wedding, our hotel called and asked if we’d give up our wedding suite for a ‘celebrity’ who wanted to stay in it long term,” an Instagrammer named IAmThirtyAF claimed. “We said no. On our wedding weekend, we saw Nicolas Cage walking around our hotel.”

“Nic Cage tried to ruin my wedding and that’s my story,” she continued.

The post has amassed nearly 100,000 likes.

Driver, in the comments, shared a touching story of Cage humoring his young son.

“Was once on a plane with NC and his son and a seat had also been purchased for his son’s imaginary friend,” the “Good Will Hunting” actor wrote Tuesday.

Cage has two sons and recently welcomed a daughter with his fifth wife. Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images

Cage’s manager denied that the actor bought a plane ticket for an imaginary friend or that he tried to ruin a woman’s wedding.