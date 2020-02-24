President Donald Trump honored 14 members of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team in Las Vegas on Friday. And the move had some fans giving the team the freeze.
The improbable U.S. victory over the dominant Soviet hockey team in the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y., was punctuated by sportscaster Al Michaels calling out in the final seconds: “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”
Sports Illustrated ranked it as the No. 1 moment in U.S. sports history.
The victory allowed the U.S. team to advance to face Finland, who they defeated for the gold medal.
The team’s Twitter account claimed the appearance with Trump wasn’t about politics or “choosing sides.”
“This is about proudly representing the United States of America,” the team tweeted. “Whether your beliefs are Democratic, Republican or Independent, etc. we support that and are proud to represent the USA.”
But given that the appearance took place at a Trump campaign rally and that most of the team members donned Trump’s red “Keep America Great” caps, fans weren’t buying it: