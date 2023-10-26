ShoppingCleaningreviewsproducts

31 Products That Basically Worked Miracles For Reviewers

Say hello to your new holy grail products.
Taylor Steele

1
www.amazon.com
A fume-free oven cleaner so powerful you might just convince yourself you replaced your oven altogether
Promising review: "I am amazed at this stuff. I’ve lived in my house for three years, and I had never cleaned my oven. I doubt the previous owners ever did either. It was a blackened, grody mess. I sprayed a heavy coat of this stuff all over the inside and let it sit for awhile. Then I got to scraping and wiping. I couldn’t believe how much rock-hard soot came off. I gave some stubborn spots a second coat, and eventually had the entire thing looking new. It’s a miracle spray." —GinHum
$8.98 at Amazon
2
Everneat / Etsy
Or an eco-friendly oven scrub cleaner for tackling caked-on messes
It's made with plant-based ingredients, pumice powder, and essential oils, so you'll get your oven back without all the harsh fumes.

Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.

Promising reviews: "This oven scrub is LEGIT!!! An absolute miracle worker. Before trying this, nothing seemed to be able to cut through the baked-on grease that had accumulated on the window glass over the years. Plus I didn't like using harsh chemicals, especially having a dog in the house, I didn't want her breathing fumes. I tried this scrub because of so many good reviews and they are true!!! I took a picture after scrubbing one half of the oven door and window and couldn't believe the difference. And that was after only 10 minutes of scrubbing! I had forgotten what a pretty cobalt blue my oven's interior was! I will be telling everyone I know about this amazing scrub. This would be a fabulous gift to a new homeowner!" —katemgs
$19.99+ at Etsy
3
www.amazon.com
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel
Promising review: "Miracle worker. I had really callused feet from years of dancing, running around barefoot, and just not taking care of them. My heels were cracked and rough and I had tried just about everything and pretty much accepted that they would never be much better. But this stuff seriously made a HUGE difference the first time I used it!! I’ve used it twice now and my heels are so smooth! I’m literally so thankful I tried this stuff. As others have said, be careful with it since it is so intense! Start out with just a few minutes and see how you respond to it ;)" —Meryl Marciniak
$14.49 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A non-toxic, odor-neutralizing candle to remove pet odor
Promising review: "This successfully eliminates pet and other odors. It's in a beautiful container. It's easy to maintain. I will always have one in my home. This product is the miracle pet owners have been waiting for." —Daniel

Available in 55 scents.
$22.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A hydrating intense-therapy lip balm with SPF 25
Promising review: "This is truly a miracle product that provides intense moisture every time that I wear it." —Elizabeth W

Available in six flavors.
$10 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A pack of four ready-to-use fruit fly traps
Promising review: “A miracle worker! I bought at least seven different types of products trying to destroy an army of fruit flies. This is freaking awesome stuff! I seriously am beyond thankful that this product works.” —JMC
$14.63 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A cute detangling brush that'll glide through wet or dry hair, removing knots as it goes
Promising reviews: "OK, real talk. I almost never write reviews, but I just had to when I tried this product this morning. I have the worst tangly hair ever. It's a small disaster. Normally with a regular brush, it takes me over an hour to detangle my hair so I can wash it, and the amount of breakage is unreal. In comes this miracle worker. It took me less than five minutes to remove two knots and smoothly brush my hair out. With NO PAIN. This brush has changed my life. 10/10 Would recommend." —Shelly Kingsley

“I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to brush her own hair now.” —Eric Phan
$13.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
And a curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner
It's made with jojoba oil, vitamin B5, and plum seed oil to make wash day for your little one waaaay easier.

Promising reviews: "My 4-year-old has long, curly hair. She sleeps like she’s in an MMA ring and subsequently wakes up with hair matted and tangled. She cries if you brush it because it’s obviously a nightmare. I got this and sprayed it all over her dry hair and HOLY MOLY where has this been?! The brush glides through her hair with no issue. I don't know what magical unicorn made this stuff, but I swear buy this now! A miracle product." —Meghan Anne
$9.96 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A water-based instant carpet spot remover because all messes should be quick and easy to clean
Promising reviews: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping. This cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this." —L. Logan
$6.65 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch
Promising review: "We rescued a little couch dog from the pound. I was weary of her little furrrrrs getting all over our previously pristine couches and knew that I'd need some sort of solution. I was willing to buy the lint rollers with sheets you rip off but was hoping for a better and less wasteful option. This thing works GREAT. I was so doubtful of it being the miracle product that so many of the reviews claim it to be. But it really is! A family member came by today and I swiped this baby over my couch a few times, emptied it into the trash, and you can't even tell a dog has been sleeping there. Highly recommend investing in this!" —JT
$25.45 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides for helping you deal with any "chicken skin" flare-ups
Promising reviews: "It has done miracles to my skin. I’ve had rash-like bumps on my arms and legs my whole life, and this is the first time IN MY LIFE where a product has actually gotten rid of it!!" —Ruth

"My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
$13.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A rejuvenating eye cream
Its cruelty-free and vegan formula absorbs quickly into the skin to start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!

Promising review: "This eye cream is a miracle in a good-sized jar! I have only had this product for a week, and I began noticing differences after one day. My under-eye is softer and lines are disappearing. My skin is very sensitive and this product does not irritate me at all! HIGHLY recommend this product as well as their face cream!" —Nikole
$14.99+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A revitalizing hair protein treatment to condition and repair dry, damaged, and over-processed hair
Promising review: "Not gonna lie, I was skeptical that this could help me. A few months ago I decided I could bleach my hair. I burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. That worked when it was winter. But now it’s warm so I needed a solution. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good. So, I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA. For months my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moments notice. After one treatment (left in about 15 minutes after shampoo before conditioner) my ends feel soft!! After the second, it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier. Like seriously IDK how they bottled witchcraft. But I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I seriously prepared myself to explain to the world that it doesn’t work. But instead I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being an idiot home hairdresser. 10/10." —Beth
$7.44 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution if razor bumps and ingrown hairs are causing discomfor
Promising review: "I got waxed down there for five years straight and the lady that did it used this stuff afterward. It work so well I went out and bought some. Ever since then I haven't had one ingrown hair (in six years). I recommend it highly and I'll never use anything else. It really is a miracle solution. Now I just keep it in the shower with me and dab a little on after every shave. Highly recommended for any type of skin." —TENNESSEE ♡FRESH
$18.99+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
A Gold Bond anti-friction stick so you don't have to wear bike shorts under your dresses all summer
Promising review: “This is a thick-thighed person's dream! If you suffer from the dreaded 'chub rub' as I do, you need this stick in your life! I have always struggled with chafing between my thighs during warmer months when wearing dresses or shorts. This stick is a game changer. I was able to apply a bit on my inner thighs and wear a dress to DISNEYLAND ALL DAY! I didn't even reapply it throughout the day. One application and I walked like 25K steps in a dress with NO chafing at all! Magic. A true miracle. Also, the stick seems to last quite a while. I wear dresses a lot and it took me several months to run out. I will be buying this for the rest of my life!” —LilDevil1828
$5.96 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A pack of stain removal pads for getting rid of those pesky pet stains
Simply the pad down and step on it. No scrubbing needed! They'll lift away even the most set-in stains!

Promising review: “These things are AMAZING. They are magical. If you have a pet that has accidents in the house, these are a MUST-HAVE. After your pet has an accident, all you need to do is open up the packet, place the pad on the accident spot, and then step on the pad to release the magic formula. Leave it there for at least a half an hour or up to 24 hours. Why the discrepancy, you might be asking? Because these pads work on DRIED STAINS! My puppy has been driving me bonkers with accidents in the house, but I don't sweat it anymore thanks to these pads. They are seriously miracle workers, and I will always have a supply of them in my house going forward.” —Lisa Koivu
$27.49 for 20 pads on Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal
Promising reviews: "I swear by this stuff. It works miracles on my sink and smells great. I use it about once a month to clean out my kitchen drains. Super easy to use." —Kerriann Britt

"Wow, OK, so this is the coolest thing ever (y'know, as far as cleaning goes). It's super easy to use and works SO well! I've only ever used DIY methods to clean my disposal and just assumed it was working. I decided to buy this because I noticed that flies were starting to hover around my sink. So glad I did! After using this, I saw something silver in my drain that caught my eye and omg, it was my garbage disposal. I've lived in this apartment for three years and legit didn't know it was silver down there — and I clean it regularly! Absolutely incredible. Let me tell you, that sink was sparkling. Highly recommend." —Lindsay S.
$3.78 for a 4-pack at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A bath toy organizer to house all your kiddo's bathtime playthings
Promising review: "My daughter is 3 years old, and we have been using the same old toy organizer net with the crappy suction cup since day one. I don't even want to think about how much time I've spent fighting to get those suction cups to hold up on the tub! Countless near heart attacks from hearing a loud crash in the middle of the night only to find that after I finally got the stupid thing to stay up, the suction cups gave way and the bag of toys fell down hours later. So frustrating! Finally after weeks of moving the bag in and out of the tub to take a shower, I gave in and purchased this one on Amazon. Took all of three minutes to install this little miracle to the tub with suction hooks and done! Works perfectly and my daughter loves the (annoying) little squeaking duck toy that came with it too! One less thing to struggle with = one happy mommy!" —Roxichic20
$10.99+ at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A bundle of The Pink Stuff
Because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or these versatile and easy-to-use cleaners. They can also remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls! This comes with a tub of the TikTok-famous cleaning paste and multipurpose cleaning spray.

Promising reviews: "This is the perfect cleaner. The spray can basically be used on any hard surface. Spray and wipe, and the surface is left beautiful. My black granite countertops are shining like a mirror. Really is a miracle cleaner." —Amazon Customer

“WOW!!!! This stuff is amazing. I literally just have to spray it, let it sit for a few minutes, come back and depending on what I’m using it for I either wipe it right off or use a scrubbing pad and it comes off. There’s nothing out there that compares to this product!!!! This stuff is the absolute best. I highly recommend purchasing this. I can tell you that half of my cleaning products are now going to be thrown out because all I need is The Pink Stuff 😀😀. Whoever invented this stuff is an absolute genius. If you’re a clean freak like me, this really is the way to go. Also it doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell; it smells great. Just buy it won’t regret it.” —Twin33
$19.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A set of bed sheet detanglers from Shark Tank
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small business working to make sure your laundry day isn't in vain! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets.

Promising reviews: "It's a miracle product! Oh my gosh, I only had to run the dryer one time to dry the sheets instead of my usual four times. They looked cleaner too!" —Bonnie

"I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times and each time there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!" —Amazon Customer
$19.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A coconut oil-rich leave-in cream you let air dry for perfectly smooth and hydrated curls
Promising review: "I never realized I had naturally curly hair and I have been fighting it my whole life. I have never been able to allow my hair to dry naturally because of the frizz, and the curl had no shape or style. My hair is very thick and coarse. This stuff is a miracle. Completely tamed my hair and gave me beautiful waves with no frizz. With no effort at all, I have a new beautiful curly hairstyle. So excited!" —Jeff Starbling
$8.59 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A bug bite suction tool from Shark Tank
Promising review: "This little gadget is a miracle worker for bug bites! I used this little 'sucker' and it totally did what it promised! No need for creams and ointments for me!" —Mrs D

"I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times, so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday and Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions). Immediately after use, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bite = gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but that is a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca
$9.90+ at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A pack of teeth-whitening pens to help get rid of coffee and wine stains
Promising review: “I’m 28 years old and I've started to notice my teeth lose their whiteness. The dentist was an expensive option, so I opted for this teeth whitening pen for a fifth of the cost. I noticed positive results after the first application. Within a few weeks my teeth were noticeably brighter. I’ve never been happier with a product from Amazon. I will definitely be telling my friends about this miracle pen!” —Jesse
$19.99
24
www.amazon.com
A lawn repair formula
Promising review: “I live in Florida and have put sod down five times in my backyard. After a month the sod kept dying. My landscaper said I had too much shade. The next time I put down shade sod. That died too. I bought two bags of this product to try it out. I followed the instructions and within one week it started to grow. By the second week it was full grown. I am now growing a whole lawn. It is truly a miracle product!!!” —Fred Altman
$16.44+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A bag of non-clumping crystal kitty litter
Promising review: "I was introduced to crystal litter about a year ago. What a miracle!!!! It is lighter in weight and truly dust free. I just use two bags per box and change it about once a month. Scooping is a breeze. My cats took to it immediately. I can empty the box in a garbage bag by myself, clean the box with soap and water in the utility sink, and have it back and done in about 15 minutes." —Ruth A. Siegfried
$24.95 for a 2-pack at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A skin-repairing body oil chock-full of natural oils good for helping reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks
Just make sure to use sunscreen with this since it can make you a bit more sensitive to the sun.

Promising reviews: "This is a miracle product! I suffer from acne scars, but this product fades them away. It takes a while, but I literally wake up and see a difference every morning, no lie!" —Amazon Customer

"Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer
$11.12+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
An ice roller to help freeze those hot spots right in their tracks
Promising review: "One of the best purchases I have ever made on Amazon. I use it on my face to depuff as well as on my neck if I feel a tension headache coming on. It works miracles and is so relaxing. I definitely notice a difference when I use this item in the morning after it's been in the freezer all night." —Georgie
$18.99+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A compact air purifier because pet dander and other allergens hanging around in your air are making it hard to live a sneeze-free life
Promising review: “My room gets so dusty that you would think I didn't clean up. I would sweep, mop, vacuum, and wipe down all surfaces, but within the next day so much dust would pile right back up. So I decided to get this and wow has it done miracles for me. After three days using this product at night, that feeling of dust was no more. My air is cleaner, smells better, and I can actually breathe!!" —Rebecca
$99.99+ at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner
It'll take care of those spots and stains on your carpets, car's upholstery, couches, and more. It's got powerful spray and suction so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!

Promising review: “Went ahead and purchased after reading the glowing reviews, crossed my fingers that this product was as great as everyone claimed. Sure enough, it's A MIRACLE! I had tried so many upholstery cleaners and they just made the stains more prominent, but this adorable little robot cured my couch of its stains. I could have spent more time and diligence cleaning and probably gotten the couch even more sparkly, but I am so satisfied with these results that I don't even care. Go ahead and purchase this bad boy.” —Hannah Arst
$123.59 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
Hydrocolloid acne patches for keeping you from picking at your skin while it heals
Promising review: "I have pretty bad hormonal acne that flares up about halfway through my cycle. They get really painful. Sometimes I have a bad habit of picking at them. This product is a miracle. It’s cool to see it working, but mostly I’m SHOCKED at how immediate the results are. Eight hours for a spot to be totally transformed if not completely gone? This helps with discomfort and size of a blemish, and at most it completely solves your pimple problems overnight. 6/5 stars.” —Samantha McCoy
$11.97 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A dog paw wax made with food-safe oils and waxes to help protect your pup's paws
Give their lil' feet a shield so they can still play whether the ground is hot or cold. You won't have to worry about any wax rubbing off onto your floors because it absorbs in seconds.

Promising review: “Living in the Northeast, I deal with snow, salt, ice, and blistering pavement in the summers, and this product is an absolute miracle. In the winter, I put it on her paws two to three times a week and she can withstand the bitter cold and salty walks. In the summer when the temperature is 80 degrees and above, I put it on her paws and she can walk on asphalt without issue.” —Kat Lanz
$15.99 at Amazon

