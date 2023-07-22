Miranda Lambert Fan Responds To Getting Called Out

Terry Wyatt / WireImage / Getty Images
One of the Miranda Lambert fans that got scolded by the country star over the weekend is now speaking out.
In case you missed it, during Lambert's recent Las Vegas residency performances, she stopped the show to call out a group of fans.
It turns out that Lambert didn't appreciate that the women were taking group photos while she was performing her song "Tin Man."
Lambert stopped the show mid-song, saying, "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, and it is pissing me off..."
"She said these girls are more interested in taking selfies and then she said sit down," she told Good Morning America. "I thought, I feel like I’m being back in school and me and my friends did something that annoyed the teacher and she scolded us so she told us to sit down."
She continued, "Everybody was having such a great time. We would stand up at times and dance. It was great energy. But after that happened it was just, um, it was not the same."
"We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down," Calin explained.
She added, "I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."
Calin noted that they did try to take photos before the show started, but the lighting wasn't great. So they asked another audience member to take a photo towards the end of the show.
"We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater," Calin shared.
