Miranda Lambert takes her new marriage ― and her buttermilk fried chicken ― seriously.

That’s what one snarky Instagram commenter learned on Sunday after reacting to a video of the country singer cooking dinner with her husband, NYPD police officer Brendan McLoughlin.

“I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs,” Lambert captioned the Instagram clip of McLoughlin cooking outside. (Those are lyrics from her hit song “Locomotive.”)

Lambert, who was previously married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton, has been married to McLoughlin since January. But clearly, the marriage has its naysayers.

“It won’t last,” one follower wrote.

Lambert’s clever chicken-based retort? “Sure won’t! I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken!”

Instagram The exchange on Instagram

Well played, Miranda. (And for what it’s worth, McLoughlin’s buttermilk chicken game looks strong.)

The two first met in New York in November 2018, when Lambert and her band, the Pistol Annies, performed on “Good Morning America.” McLoughlin, who has a son from a previous relationship, was working in the area that day.

Things sped up pretty quickly from there. The pair quietly wed in Tennessee in January. A few weeks later, on Valentine’s Day, Lambert shared on Instagram that she and McLoughlin had made it official.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” she wrote. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me.”

Since then, the two have split their time between New York City and Nashville, Tennessee, where Lambert owns an estate and farmland. (McLoughlin can swing the back and forth because he’s currently on an authorized leave of absence from the police department.)