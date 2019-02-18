Miranda Lambert Announces Secret Marriage To Brendan McLoughlin

“Over You” singer Miranda Lambert has moved on with a new husband.
The country star on Saturday revealed that she secretly married Brendan McLoughlin.
“I met the love of my life,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “And we got hitched!”
The photos showed the couple in a sun-dappled field, with Lambert in a stunning lace wedding dress.
The two actually married on Jan. 26 in Davidson County, Tennessee, E! News confirmed.
Lambert split from her first husband, Blake Shelton, in 2015.
Lambert, 35, and McLoughlin, 27, were spotted Saturday in New York City, where McLoughlin has ties. He also has a bit of the hero in him. In March 2018 he was praised by the NYPD for his bank robbery bust as a police officer.
McLoughlin reportedly did some modeling previously as well.
Lambert declared herself “happily single” in August, suggesting her under-the-radar romance with McLoughlin blossomed quickly.