Miranda Lambert Gives Ex Blake Shelton A Country Dissin' At ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert was at her verse in dissing ex-husband Blake Shelton at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards.
The newly remarried country star sang “Little Red Wagon” with a shade-throwing line tweak apparently aimed at Shelton, who attended the event with girlfriend Gwen Stefani.
Lambert changed the lyric “I live in Oklahoma,” where Lambert and Shelton made their home, to “I got the hell out of Oklahoma.”
Lambert apparently has adjusted the song in previous performances, but doing it on a nationally televised awards show made it so extra. Shelton and Stefani reportedly left their seats prior to the performance, but they can always watch the replay of the song, originally recorded by Audra Mae.
Lambert and Shelton divorced in 2015, and Shelton and Stefani confirmed their romance in November of that year. Lambert married Brendan McLoughlin in January.
Fans reacted to the damn moment from Sunday’s telecast.