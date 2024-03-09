'Harry Potter' Actor Says Adult Fans 'Should Be Over That By Now'

Call this one Harry Potter and the Sick Burn.
Miriam Margoyles, who played Professor Sprout in the “Harry Potter” movies, is expressing some concern for adults who are still a little too invested the wizarding world.
In an interview with New Zealand’s 1News that aired last week, she was asked about the differences between fans of “Harry Potter” and fans of the English comedy series “Blackadder,” on which she also appeared.
The English-Australian actor took the opportunity to share some of her reflections on Potter-mania.
“I worry about Harry Potter fans, because they should be over that by now,” she said. “You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children. But they get stuck in it.”
Margolyes, 82, said she does appearances on Cameo, where she encounters people she fears may take their fandom a bit too far.
“People say, ‘We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding.’ And I think, gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be? I can’t even think about,” she said with a laugh.
She did make clear that she wasn’t slamming the series overall, adding, “No, ‘Harry Potter’ is wonderful. I’m very grateful to it.” But: “It’s over.”
Margolyes has also distanced herself from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling’s history of transphobic remarks. In 2022, she defended Rowling, calling anger towards the writer “misplaced.” But in an interview with the Times of London published last year, Margolyes made it clear she did not share what she termed Rowling’s “rather conservative view” of transgender people.
“It’s a matter of personal happiness for people, and I think that’s what you should concentrate on,” the actor said, adding, “You can’t be fascist about it.”