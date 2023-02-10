Mischa Barton Recalled Being Encouraged To Sleep With Leonardo DiCaprio In Resurfaced Interview

Mischa Barton once said that she was advised to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 19 and he was 30.

The “O.C.” star reportedly made the statement in a 2005 interview, which gained new attention this week amid chatter about DiCaprio’s penchant for dating younger women. Barton reportedly claimed that her then-publicist advised her to sleep with DiCaprio, who had recently broken up with then-25-year-old model Gisele Bündchen, when they saw him at a photo shoot in Malibu, California.

Advertisement

“Isn’t Leo, like 30 or something?” Barton told Harpers & Queen (now Harper’s Bazaar), according to a 2005 writeup in British outlet The Times. The original Harpers & Queen article does not appear to be online.

After the now-48-year-old DiCaprio was spotted Sunday with 19-year-old model Eden Polani at a Grammys event, a pop culture-focused Twitter account posted about Barton’s 2005 interview with the comment: “this aged well.” The tweet received nearly 5 million views.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted at a Grammys event with model Eden Polani. Michael Ostuni via Getty Images

Advertisement