Missing Princeton Student Found Dead After Vanishing In Middle Of The Night

Authorities say the body of missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie was located Thursday afternoon following days of searching by land, air and water.

The 20-year-old had vanished in the small hours of Friday morning after returning to her dorm room from a volunteer event.

The Mercer County prosecutor’s office said the body showed “no obvious signs of injury” and does not “appear suspicious or criminal in nature,” but an autopsy has yet to be completed.

Ewunetie’s brother, Universe Ewunetie, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” earlier on Thursday that his sister’s phone last pinged a location around a 30-minute walk from her dorm.

“So it’s very odd that her phone would be off campus ― like everything is on campus,” he said.

The prosecutor’s office said the student’s body was found “outside on the Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts” by a “Facilities employee” around 1 p.m.