Camille Schrier Wins Miss America After Doing Science Experiment For Talent

Her chemistry with the audience was palpable.

Miss Virginia Camille Schrier won Miss America on Thursday after captivating viewers with the first-ever science experiment in the talent portion of the competition, NPR reported.

Schrier, a 24-year-old scientist earning her doctor of pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University, announced during NBC’s broadcast of the pageant that she would demonstrate the “catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide.”

So, she poured potassium iodide into three flasks containing hydrogen peroxide, food coloring and dish soap, prompting an eruption of colorful foams, Time noted.