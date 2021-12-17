UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The contestant from Alaska was crowned Miss America at an event Thursday marking the competition’s 100th anniversary.

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone — contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance — with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills.

Advertisement

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles was crowned by 2020 Miss America Camille Schrier, after winning the Miss America competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on Thursday. Jessica Hill via Associated Press

Emma Broyles from Alaska claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She emerged as the winner out of 51 contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia at the competition at a Connecticut casino.