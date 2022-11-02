Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They Quietly Tied The Knot

A former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico, who competed together in the Miss Grand International competition, found the real winners in each other.

Argentina’s Mariana Varela and Puerto Rico’s Fabiola Valentín, who competed in 2020, revealed on Instagram this week that they secretly got married on Oct. 28.

On Sunday, the two posted a joint statement with an accompanying video reel on their respective Instagram accounts, sharing that they had previously kept their relationship private.

The Instagram video begins with a shot of Valentín and Varela together in white blazer ensembles in front of a courthouse. The rest of the clip features the couple sharing various sweet moments together, including a video capturing a romantic candlelit marriage proposal with balloon letters attached to a patio door reading: “Marry me?”

Varela won the Miss Universe Argentina pageant in 2019. She represented her country in the Miss Universe competition that year. Valentín made it to the top three of Puerto Rico’s competition to compete in 2019′s Miss Universe. They both made it to the top 10 in the Miss Grand International pageant the following year.

The official Instagram account for Miss Grand International celebrated the news of their union by posting a slideshow of photos of Varela and Valentín on Sunday.