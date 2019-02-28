A Comic For Anyone Who Misses Their Partner After 5 Minutes

You’re in bed cuddling with your significant other, probably watching “The Great British Bake Off,” when they get up to go to the bathroom, put the laundry in the dryer or make a snack.

And in those few intervening minutes, you find yourself legitimately missing this person. It may seem crazy to some but, hey, love will do that to you.

Illustrator Damian Alexander, an artist based in Los Angeles, created a comic that captures the familiar sense of longing that can strike even when you and your boo have only been apart a short while.

ART PROVIDED BY TUMBLR CREATR DAMIAN ALEXANDER Those five minutes felt like an eternity!

Sure, the illustration might be exaggerated slightly for comedic effect, but the underlying sentiment is true to life, Alexander told HuffPost.

“My boyfriend, Kevin, works in an office and I work from home. So I always get excited when he comes back after a long day,” Alexander said of the inspiration for the comic.

The couple have been living together for the past year and recently moved into a larger apartment with their new cat, Alfalfa. Luckily, Alfalfa is able to keep Alexander company while Kevin is at work.

“I’ve felt a lot less lonely having the cat to hang out with during the day,” he said.

The comic paints Alexander as the needy one of the pair (the artist is the teary-eyed guy in the drawing above), but in real life, they both have their moments, he said.

“I think it’s pretty 50/50, though maybe he’s a bit more [needy] since he’s an extrovert and I’m an introvert,” the artist said. “I can find a certain peace in being alone at times, but when we’re together and one of us is quiet for a while, it’s not uncommon for the other one to say, ‘Are you mad at me?!’ from across the room.”

Alexander has a graphic memoir titled OTHER BOYS coming out in 2021. In the meantime, you can follow him on Instagram or Tumblr.