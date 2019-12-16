Internet Swoons Over Miss Nigeria's Thrilled Response To Pal's Miss World Win

Miss Nigeria was so over the moon when the winner of the Miss World title was announced in London Saturday that it appeared she was the victor. But her delighted screams and happy dance were all for her pal, Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh.

Singh, 23, seemed overwhelmed when her name was announced as the new Miss World, but all was well when Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas, 21, pulled her and Miss Brazil Elis Coelho, 19, into a tight hug.

Douglas was generous again during an interview after the show ended.

It’s Singh who’s “amazing,” Douglas said. “She would be the one who would be like, ‘Listen, you’ve got this.’”

Singh’s win means that for the first time in history, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and Miss World are all Black women.

Douglas’ joy for Singh struck a chord on social media:

Absolutely amazing in all my years of watching never seen another queen this excited about someone else's win. #MissNigeria you are simply the best. https://t.co/KwqstlFCGf — Tє̲̣̣̣̥mptє̲̣̣̣̥d (@millibrown1) December 15, 2019

#MissWorld2019



Miss Jamaica :- Won the Miss World 2019 🙏



Miss Nigeria:- Won The World's heart ❤️❤️❤️

We need this type of friends and support in our life ...❣️ pic.twitter.com/4UI0HHUitL — Satyendra (@SatyendraRajan7) December 15, 2019

Miss Nigeria really is a gem.. pic.twitter.com/ouPcVct5A9 — Rheem 🇯🇲🇰🇾 (@drheeme) December 14, 2019

Congratulations to Miss Jamaica for winning #MissWorld2019! Now I want to be BFFs with Miss Nigeria ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yhlgtYaWhi — PGAG (@PGAG_PH) December 15, 2019

In 2020 when your friend starts a new business, podcast, therapy, anything that enhances their life.



Be her Miss Nigeria. 🇳🇬🇳🇬❤️❤️



pic.twitter.com/h6hPEhV7oB — Marianne Sunshine (@MissMSunshine_) December 14, 2019

Miss Nigeria is so selfless. Love her reaction ❣️#MissWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/5pZmuqPTrJ — ᴶᴴᴬ ; (@JhaDMabool) December 15, 2019

Douglas is a public health student who hopes to one day have her own fashion brand. Singh was born in St. Thomas and graduated from Florida State University with degrees in psychology and women’s studies, according to the Miss World web site. She plans to enter medical school in the future.