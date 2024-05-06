EntertainmentMental Healthmiss usa

Miss USA Announces She Is Stepping Down Due To Mental Health

She was crowned Miss USA in September.
Noelia Voigt attends the Los Angeles premiere of STARZ's "Mary & George" on March 21 in Los Angeles, California.
Noelia Voigt attends the Los Angeles premiere of STARZ's "Mary & George" on March 21 in Los Angeles, California.
Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, announced Monday on Instagram that she is stepping down from the title for her mental health.

“I am grateful for the love and support of the fans, old and new, my family, my friends, my coaches, former state and local directors, and my darling beloved Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia,” she wrote in the post.

“Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain,” she continued.

In a statement to HuffPost, the Miss USA organization said it supports Voigt’s decision to step down.

“The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time,” the statement reads. “The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon.”

Voigt won Miss USA in September when she was competing as Miss Utah. Her win made her the first Venezuelan-American to hold the title.

When announcing the winner of Miss USA 2023, it was stated that the first runner-up, Savannah Gankiewicz, who competed as Miss Hawaii in the Miss USA pageant, would take her place if Voigt couldn’t fulfill her duties.

