Missandei's Nathalie Emmanuel Has Fiery Response To Shocking 'Game Of Thrones' Moment

Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays beloved assistant to Mother of Dragons Missandei, couldn’t help but comment on Twitter about a shocking moment from Sunday night’s “Game of Thrones.”

Spoiler warning! If you’re not caught up with “Game of Thrones,” click away now, friends.

Westerosi fans were given a few bittersweet moments of happiness between the Unsullied leader Grey Worm and Missandei in the episode before the latter was beheaded. Upon being told she’d be killed by Cersei, Missandei was asked if she had any last words.

In line with her dear friend Khaleesi, Missandei uttered: “Dracarys.” The phrase is usually said by Daenerys Targaryen in an effort to command her dragons to breathe fire and light up something ― usually enemies.