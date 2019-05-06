Missandei's Nathalie Emmanuel Has Fiery Response To Shocking 'Game Of Thrones' Moment

Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays beloved assistant to Mother of Dragons Missandei, couldn’t help but comment on Twitter about a shocking moment from Sunday night’s “Game of Thrones.”
Spoiler warning! If you’re not caught up with “Game of Thrones,” click away now, friends.
Westerosi fans were given a few bittersweet moments of happiness between the Unsullied leader Grey Worm and Missandei in the episode before the latter was beheaded. Upon being told she’d be killed by Cersei, Missandei was asked if she had any last words.
In line with her dear friend Khaleesi, Missandei uttered: “Dracarys.” The phrase is usually said by Daenerys Targaryen in an effort to command her dragons to breathe fire and light up something ― usually enemies.
Unfortunately, Missandei’s final missive was heard by no dragon and she was slaughtered, tragically, in front of Grey Worm.
In response to this horrifying scene, Emmanuel popped on Twitter and simply tweeted her character’s final word. The tweet immediately went viral and had nearly a half-million likes by Monday morning.
Emmanuel clarified in a follow-up tweet that her character’s utterance was actually a nicer way of saying “burn the bish.”
There are two episodes left in the series so it’s unclear whether Cersei will in fact burn, but one thing is pretty certain: Missandei will be dearly missed by all.