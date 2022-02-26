Videos Show Missile Hitting Kyiv Apartment Building, Injuries Reported

Multiple videos show the moment a missile slammed into an apartment building in Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv.
The missile strike took place Saturday morning as Russian forces continued their invasion of the country. Videos verified by The New York Times show the missile impact at several angles and the destruction left in its wake.
The high-rise apartment building is near the city’s two passenger airports. Though no fatalities have been reported, a rescue worker said six civilians were injured in the attack, according to The Associated Press. One video published by The New York Times showed rescue workers carrying an injured woman.
U.S. President Joe Biden has issued heavy sanctions against Russia and its leaders and oligarchs, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, in response to the invasion. Biden is now weighing whether to exclude Russia from SWIFT, a high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world, CNN reported Saturday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stood defiant against Putin’s invasion of his country, and turned down an American offer early Saturday to be evacuated from Kyiv.
“The fight is here,” Zelenskyy said, according to the Ukrainian Embassy in the U.K. “I need ammunition, not a ride.”