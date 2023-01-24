What's Hot

M&M's Makes Shocking Announcement About Future Of Spokescandies

Elon Musk Testifies In 2nd Day Of Tesla Tweet Trial

This Simple Scandinavian Bed Hack Could Be The Key To Better Sleep

FDA Lays Out New COVID Vaccine Plan Similar To Flu Shot Strategy

30 Tweets About 'Bluey' That Parents Will Totally Relate To

Skip Bayless' 'Performative' Stunt After Cowboys Lose Annoys Heck Out Of Twitter

Man Describes Stopping Monterey Park Shooter From Carrying Out 2nd Attack

Marlee Matlin And Other Jurors Walk Out On Sundance Film Festival Screening

This New Korean Sci-Fi Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix

New Pill Treats Diabetic Cats Without Daily Insulin Shots

This Sitcom Spinoff Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

U.S.: Ex-FBI Counterintelligence Agent Aided Russian Oligarch

EntertainmentCaliforniaMissing Personsjulian sands

Julian Sands' Family Speaks Out As Search For Missing Actor Continues

Sands went missing on Jan. 13 while hiking on California's Mount Baldy.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

The search for Sands, 65, has been plagued by unsafe weather conditions.
The search for Sands, 65, has been plagued by unsafe weather conditions.
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The family of Julian Sands, the British actor who went missing while hiking California’s Mount Baldy on Jan. 13, thanked the “heroic search teams” continuing the hunt with dogs, drones and infrared devices.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground in the air to bring Julian home,” Sands’ family wrote Tuesday in a statement posted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support,” the family added.

Sands, 65, known for his work in “A Room With a View” (1985) and “Naked Lunch” (1991), was reported missing by his wife Eugenia Citkowitz. He is one of two hikers missing in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to People.

Last week’s avalanche risks and unsafe trail conditions forced ground crews to halt their search on Jan. 14, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told The Los Angeles Times. The search later resumed and expanded to include helicopters, drones and infrared devices.

“We will continue to utilize the resources available to us.” the sheriff’s department tweeted.

The sheriff said last week the department had conducted 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy in the past four weeks and warned hiking there had become “extremely dangerous.”

Days later, on Sunday, another hiker disappeared. Searchers looking for Jim Chung, 75, are revisiting many areas they already combed for Sands.

Sands, who was born in Yorkshire but lives in Hollywood with his wife, has two children. When asked in 2020 what place made him happy, he reportedly said: “Close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

Popular in the Community