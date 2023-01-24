Julian Sands' Family Speaks Out As Search For Missing Actor Continues

The search for Sands, 65, has been plagued by unsafe weather conditions. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The family of Julian Sands, the British actor who went missing while hiking California’s Mount Baldy on Jan. 13, thanked the “heroic search teams” continuing the hunt with dogs, drones and infrared devices.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground in the air to bring Julian home,” Sands’ family wrote Tuesday in a statement posted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support,” the family added.

Sands, 65, known for his work in “A Room With a View” (1985) and “Naked Lunch” (1991), was reported missing by his wife Eugenia Citkowitz. He is one of two hikers missing in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to People.

Last week’s avalanche risks and unsafe trail conditions forced ground crews to halt their search on Jan. 14, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told The Los Angeles Times. The search later resumed and expanded to include helicopters, drones and infrared devices.

As we enter day 11 of the search for Julian Sands on Mt. Baldy, we are reminded of the sheer determination & selflessness of all of the people who have aided in this search. We will continue to utilize the resources available to us. The family would like to share this statement: pic.twitter.com/owO2o97f16 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 23, 2023

“We will continue to utilize the resources available to us.” the sheriff’s department tweeted.

The sheriff said last week the department had conducted 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy in the past four weeks and warned hiking there had become “extremely dangerous.”

Days later, on Sunday, another hiker disappeared. Searchers looking for Jim Chung, 75, are revisiting many areas they already combed for Sands.