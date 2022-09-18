Video Shows Missing Cat Activate Owner's Doorbell Camera In Surprise Return Home

A missing cat proved she wasn’t missing after all thanks to a cordial return to her New York home.

Stefanie Whitley, a Long Island woman who owns 8-year-old cat Lily, said her beloved feline went missing roughly two weeks after a recent move to Mastic Beach, WPIX-TV reported.

Whitley said she was worried that Lily, who enjoys being “outdoors and exploring,” would react differently to her new home.

Advertisement

Her suspicions were on the nose but, despite being gone for four days, Lily later proved to her family she wasn’t going to leave them in their new residence.

Whitley said she and her family were “startled” when their Ring doorbell was activated one night.

A Ring doorbell notification appeared on their TV and it revealed Lily had returned to their doorstep.

You can watch Lily paw at the doorbell and wait to get let into her home below.

“We all gasped. We were laughing. We were emotional. We were crying. It was a great moment,” Whitley said.

Advertisement

Whitley explained to People that Lily appeared to be “mimicking” her kids and meowing “mom” to the camera upon her return.

The feline has continued to use the method to signal her return home since then, her owner told the news site.

Whitley told WPIX-TV that she isn’t sure how Lily found the family’s home but she believes she understands how Ring works.