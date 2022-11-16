Missing Dog Walks Into Police Station And Curls Up Like She's Waiting For Help

Who’s a good girl then?

Rosie the missing border collie was quickly reunited with her owner after she walked into a police station on her own steam.

Surveillance footage shared by police in Loughborough, England, this week showed the lost pup triggering the automatic doors, strolling inside and sniffing around the reception area.

She then curled up in a corner.

Watch the video here:

Officers found her owner’s contact number on her collar and she was on her way back home soon after.