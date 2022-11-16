Weird News
Missing Dog Walks Into Police Station And Curls Up Like She's Waiting For Help

Rosie the border collie was quickly reunited with her owner after strolling inside exactly the right place in Loughborough, England.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Who’s a good girl then?

Rosie the missing border collie was quickly reunited with her owner after she walked into a police station on her own steam.

Surveillance footage shared by police in Loughborough, England, this week showed the lost pup triggering the automatic doors, strolling inside and sniffing around the reception area.

She then curled up in a corner.

Watch the video here:

Officers found her owner’s contact number on her collar and she was on her way back home soon after.

“What a lovely, clever dog,” police said on Facebook.

