Sister Of Missing Florida Condo Resident Describes Moment That ‘Tore My Soul Apart’

The sister of a woman still missing in last week’s collapse of a Surfside, Florida, condo building recalled the heartbreaking moment she could no longer see the location of her sibling’s cellphone on the “Find My Friends” app.

“I just kept trying to make it find her and it just kept spinning and spinning and saying ‘no location found’ and it just tore my soul apart,” Ashley Dean told CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday as the search for her sister Cassondra “Cassie” Billedeau-Stratton and 144 others continued into its seventh day.

The death toll from the collapse has risen to 18.

“It just tore my soul apart.”



Ashley Dean, whose sister Cassie Stratton is unaccounted for in the condo collapse, recounts the moment she could no longer see her sister’s shared location on her phone. https://t.co/V4Nf9S7BNy pic.twitter.com/bQFAndDLL1 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 1, 2021

Stratton, 40, had been talking on the telephone with her husband, Democratic political strategist Michael Stratton, when the Champlain Towers South building partially collapsed at around 1:30 a.m. on June 24.

“She described that the building was shaking and then … the phone went dead,” Michael Stratton, who’d been on a business trip in Washington when the disaster struck, told Denver’s KMGH-TV.