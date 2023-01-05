What's Hot

After 234 Years Of Men, Patty Murray Is The Senate’s First Female President Pro Tempore

Rep. Cori Bush Says Republicans Are Using Black Speaker Candidate As 'Prop'

Evacuations Ordered As California Braces For Rain, Floods

ABC News' Dax Tejera's Wife Faces Charges For Leaving Kids Unattended On Night He Died

California Braces For Massive Storm

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals What She And Paul Gosar Discussed On House Floor

Kevin McCarthy Flops Again On Second Day Of House Speaker Votes

Kelly Ripa Calls Out Ryan Seacrest For A Petty Jab At Andy Cohen

Shannon Sharpe Snaps At Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet As Feud Reignites

Trump Weighs In On Speaker Battle And Winds Up Proving His Weakness In The House, Too

Joe Biden And Mitch McConnell Take Joy Ride As Kevin McCarthy Sweats In DC

Jeremy Renner Was Helping Stranded Driver During Snowplow Accident, Says Mayor

Entertainment
Missing Personship hopraptheophilus london

Rapper Theophilus London Has Been Found, His Cousin Says

“At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!," the rapper's cousin wrote on Instagram.
AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months, a relative announced Wednesday night.

“We have found Theo. He is safe and well,” the rapper’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on Instagram. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

The post didn’t provide details of where London had been found, where he had been or why he hadn’t contacted his family, which filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

London’s family and friends had said they believed someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles.

London, 35, posted prolifically on Instagram, but his last posts also came in July.

An LAPD news release on Dec. 28 said London was last seen in the Skid Row area in October and his family had completely lost contact with him.

The rapper was born in Trinidad and Tobago and later raised in the Brooklyn borough of New York. He was nominated for a 2016 Grammy for best rap performance for a featured spot alongside Paul McCartney on Kanye West’s “All Day.”

London has frequently collaborated with the artist now known as Ye, who produced and guested on 2014′s “Vibes.” London would often post updates on Ye’s “Donda” and “Donda 2” on Instagram, even saying he was “promoted to tackle media duties” on Ye’s behalf for the month of February.

London has released three studio albums: 2011′s “Timez Are Weird These Days,” “Vibes” and 2020′s “Bebey.” He recently was a featured artist on Young Franco’s “Get Your Money,” released in September, the month before he was last seen.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community