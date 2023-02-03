Bodies of 3 Missing Rappers Found In Michigan Apartment, Police Confirm

Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who went missing for nearly two weeks found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building. Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP

Bodies found in an apartment building in the Detroit area on Thursday were identified as three rappers who had been missing for nearly two weeks, Michigan state police confirmed on Friday.

Police are investigating the deaths of Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, as homicides. Their remains were found in the basement of an abandoned Highland Park apartment building near Detroit’s Palmer Park on Thursday, and Kelly’s family was notified the same day.

Investigators have been inside the building since then, but police said they had difficulty identifying the men at first due to the building’s poor condition.

Kelly, Givens and Wicker were scheduled to perform at a Detroit club on Jan. 21, but the show was canceled and they went missing.

The cause of their deaths and any motives weren’t yet clear, police said in a tweet.

In a tweet on Friday, Lt. Mike Shaw of Michigan State Police said the men’s bodies were taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies, which may take longer than usual due to “extreme cold.”