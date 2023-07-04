Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Alive, Stuck In Mud For Days

A Massachussets woman who was reported missing last week has been found alive in Borderland State Park.

Hikers heard Emma Tetewsky “screaming for help in a swamp-like area” on Monday, said authorities.

She’d been there for “several days,” Stoughton Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The walkers were unable to rescue Tetewsky, so authorities used ATVs to pull the 31-year-old to safety.

Tetewsky “was conscious and alert” and “taken by ambulance” to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with “serious, but not believed to be life-thretening injuries,” police added.

Tetewsky was last seen on Jun. 26 near an area known as Harrison’s Pond.