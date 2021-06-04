The new “Mission: Impossible” film has shut down production again due to positive COVID-19 tests, realizing a fear expressed by star Tom Cruise when he went ballistic over lax on-set behavior last year.

“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” Paramount told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Thursday. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The latest installment featuring Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt has encountered tough sledding in the pandemic. It stopped production in February 2020 as COVID-19 emerged, resumed in September and was briefly delayed in October when 12 crew members tested positive. In December, tape emerged of Cruise yelling at staff for flouting safety guidelines.

“We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!” he screamed.

The film had been set for a May 2022 release.

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Tom Cruise on the "Mission: Impossible 7" set in Italy in November 2020.