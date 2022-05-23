'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' Trailer Released After Leak

Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One." YouTube

Surely, someone got an earful from a tantrum-prone Tom Cruise when the first footage of the new “Mission Impossible” sequel leaked online over the weekend.

But should you choose to accept the trailer without the consequences of a potential copyright takedown, the first official look at “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” arrived on Monday, over a year before it hits theaters on July 14, 2023.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the latest film in the billion-dollar blockbuster spy franchise features all the trappings that made the past six films so beloved: shadowy organizations, death-defying stunts, jaw-dropping set pieces, extended sequences of Cruise running, etc.

This installment also appears to be heavily female-dominated, with Rebecca Ferguson returning (with an eyepatch and a sword!) alongside Vanessa Kirby. Newcomers Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff also get into the action.

But, at the end of the day, it’s all about Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, the IMF agent who’s put in the crosshairs of yet another global conspiracy, which he evades by way of plane, train and automobile chases in increasingly ridiculous fashion.

Production on the seventh and eighth films, which have been teased as a two-part sendoff for Cruise, were heavily impacted by pandemic-related delays, infamously resulting in the actor berating crew members on set for breaking COVID protocols.

The second “Dead Reckoning” installment is currently filming and is expected to hit theaters on June 28, 2024.

Cruise, Ferguson, Atwell and Kirby star, alongside Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales and Henry Czerny, who is reprising his role from the first film as Eugene Kittridge, the IMF director and perpetual thorn in Hunt’s side.

And it wouldn’t be a “Mission Impossible” trailer without showing at least one absolutely bonkers stunt from Cruise, who in the final seconds of the clip rides off a cliff on a motorcycle before free-falling through the air.