The incident involved a campground employee and two persons seeking to access a lake via the campground’s private property.

Unfortunately, the campground employee felt it necessary to display a firearm during the interaction with the two individuals and their dog.

Kampgrounds of America does not condone the use of a firearm in any manner on our properties or those owned and operated by our franchisees. The employee involved in the incident has been relieved of her duties at the Starkville KOA.