Last Of 4 Men Who Escaped Mississippi Detention Center Found

Rolls of razor wire line the top of the security fencing at the Raymond Detention Center in Raymond, Mississippi, in August 2022. via Associated Press

The fourth and final detainee who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi more than a week ago has been found, authorities said Thursday.

Corey Harrison, 22, was apprehended by officers with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a residence in Crystal Springs, a city about 20 miles south of the detention center, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Advertisement

Jodie Marie Tebo, 38, was arrested in connection with Harrison’s escape and faces charges of aiding and abetting, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a tweet Thursday morning.

Harrison was the last of the four men who escaped from the prison on the night of April 22 to be found.

Casey Grayson, 34, was found dead in a vehicle at a New Orleans truck stop on Sunday, Jones said. The cause of Grayson’s death has not yet been determined.

Dylan Arrington, 22, died after a standoff with law enforcement in a burned home in Carthage, Mississippi, on April 26. Arrington was accused of killing a Mississippi pastor while on the run.

Advertisement

Jerry Raynes, 51, was found at a hospital in Spring Valley, Texas, on April 27.

After the inmates were reported missing from the jail on April 23, staff found two breaches, one in a cell and one in the roof, after the jail was put on lockdown, according to Jones. It is believed that the group climbed onto the roof and left the property at different times around on April 22.