Mississippi Lawmaker Punched Wife For Not Undressing Quickly Enough For Sex: Police

ASSOCIATED PRESS In a Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, file photo, Rep. Doug McLeod (R-Lucedale) questions a witness at a hearing at the state Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi.

A Mississippi lawmaker was arrested this weekend after police say he drunkenly punched his wife in the face because she didn’t undress quickly enough when he wanted to have sex.

Police responded to a domestic violence call on Saturday night at the home of state Rep. Doug McLeod (R), the Biloxi Sun Herald reported Monday. When deputies arrived, they say the 58-year-old representative for Lucedale was intoxicated, slurring his speech and stumbling around the house. Police found McLeod’s wife and another unidentified woman on the second floor of the house, frightened and shaking, according to the report.

McLeod’s wife said he “just snapped” and struck her in the face after she didn’t get her clothes off quickly enough to have sex, the police report says. The punch bloodied her nose and left blood on the couple’s bed and floor.

McLeod’s wife ran to the other woman’s room for safety and the two locked themselves inside, police say. The other woman said McLeod began banging on the locked door and threatened to kill her dog if she didn’t let him in.

McLeod was arrested on Saturday night and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. He posted bail and was released from jail.

State House Speaker Philip Gunn called for McLeod’s resignation in a Tuesday statement to the Sun Herald.

“I have attempted to contact Rep. McLeod to request his resignation, if in fact, these allegations are true. These actions are unacceptable for anyone,” he said.

State Sen. David Blount (D) also called for McLeod’s resignation on Twitter.

McLeod has been a Mississippi state representative since 2012, and has three children with his wife. He did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.