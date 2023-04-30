What's Hot

Mississippi Teen Arrested In Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 4 At House Party

Taiyler S. Mitchell

Reporter

Bay St. Louis Police arrested a teen accused of shooting six people, killing at least two, at a house party early Sunday.
Karen Nelson/Biloxi Sun Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A teen accused of shooting six people, killing at least two of them, at a house party in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, was arrested Sunday.

The shooting occurred just after 12:30 a.m. local time on Sunday. Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was identified by the Bay St. Louis Police as the sole suspect. Brand was initially charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a $3 million bond after being arrested at his residence, according to the police statement. An update to the statement later on Sunday said that, after the two deaths were confirmed, police “upgraded Cameron Brand’s charges to Homicide and Judge Stephen Maggio issued a warrant with no bond.”

It’s unclear what the alleged teen shooter’s motive was.

“Upon arrival, multiple persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds,” Bay St. Louis Police Chief J. Toby Schwartz said in a statement to ABC News. The Bay St. Louis Police Department did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

An 18-year-old victim and a 16-year-old victim were pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital in New Orleans, police said. One other victim is in critical condition, and the remaining three are in serious condition, police added. The four injured victims are between 15 and 18 years old, ABC News reported.

The shooting comes as the nation sees a drastic rise in mass shootings this year, including one in Texas on Saturday in which a man is accused of killing five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, and one in Alabama earlier this month where six people are accused of killing four people and injuring 32 others.

Taiyler S. Mitchell - Reporter

Reporter

