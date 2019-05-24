POLITICS

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortions After 8 Weeks

With a signature from Gov. Mike Parson, the state joins several others that have passed increasingly harsh anti-abortion legislation in recent weeks.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) on Friday signed into law a bill that bans abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy.

The law — which makes no exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape or incest — outlaws abortions before many women even realize they are pregnant.

Missouri joins several other states that have passed increasingly harsh anti-abortion legislation in recent weeks.  

An anti-abortion law recently passed in Alabama, which bans abortion in nearly all cases, is already facing legal challenges from the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood. Missouri’s law will almost certainly face similar lawsuits. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

