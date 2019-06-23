Missouri festivalgoers scrambled to get out of the way when a hot air balloon swept through a crowd of spectators on Saturday.

Footage from the Hannibal Bicentennial shows the green-and-black-checkered balloon skimming the top of a tree as it descends and a passenger waves his arms at onlookers, urging them to get out of the way.

Within seconds, the balloon skidded into the ground.

According to local KHQA-TV, a little girl suffered minor injuries; however, no serious injuries have been reported.

On Facebook, witness Stephanie Haught posted a video of the start of the accident, stating, “I thought I might die.”

“If you look, you can see us being waved to move,” she wrote. “Stopped recording, grabbed the kids, and ran right in time for this to come crashing down where we were. Several people were hit.”

In a statement obtained by ABC News, the Hannibal Bicentennial said the person piloting the balloon was experienced and that the event went on despite the fiasco.