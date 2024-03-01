Missouri GOP Moves To Oust Gov. Candidate With KKK Ties Seen Giving Nazi Salute

The Missouri Republican Party said it is working to remove a Republican candidate for governor after it was revealed he has ties with the Ku Klux Klan, and was seen in a photo giving a Nazi salute while standing in front of a burning cross.
Darrell Leon McClanahan III “filed for Governor as a Republican despite his affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, which fundamentally contradicts our party’s values and platform,” the Missouri GOP said in a statement Thursday. “We have begun the process of having Mr. McClanahan removed from the ballot as a Republican candidate,” the statement added.
In a photo first uncovered by the Anti-Defamation League in 2022, McClanahan can be seen standing next to a robed member of the KKK in a 2019 photo, giving a Nazi salute with the member while a cross burns behind them.
McClanahan, who has attempted to run for multiple seats of office including a failed bid for U.S. Senate, said in a failed lawsuit against the ADL last year that the cross-burning was instead a “Christian Identity Cross lighting ceremony,” the Riverfront Times reported.
The lawsuit added that McClanahan is not a full member of the KKK, but instead has been “provided an Honorary 1-year membership” to the group.
In its statement, the Missouri GOP said they “condemn any association with hate groups and are taking immediate action to rectify this situation.”
In a post on X, McClanahan said the “Missouri GOP knew exactly who I am” and called them a “bunch of Anti-White hypocrites.”