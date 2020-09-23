Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Shunning Masks

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R), who has opposed mandatory mask rules, has tested positive for COVID-19.

His wife, Teresa Parson, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the governor said he and his wife were both “fine” despite the positive tests. Parson said he had “no symptoms of any kind.” In a separate video, his wife said she’d experienced mild “cold-like symptoms.”

The couple have canceled all official events until further notice.

Republican Governor of Missouri @mikeparson and wife Teresa Parson test positive for covid-19. pic.twitter.com/yn4TQNkAKU — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 23, 2020

Parson, who is up for reelection in November, has previously come under scrutiny for his stance on mandatory masks.

While he’s encouraged Missourians to wear masks and practice social distancing, he’s insisted “you don’t need government to tell you to wear a dang mask.”

“If you want to wear a dang mask, wear a mask,” he said at an event in July. He was not wearing a mask at the time — and has frequently appeared in public without one.

Missouri has reported more than 1,900 COVID-19 deaths to date. On Wednesday, the state reported 83 deaths — the highest single-day total for the state since the start of the pandemic, The Associated Press reported.