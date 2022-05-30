Right-Wing Organization Launches Chilling Map Marking Schools As 'Woke Hot Spots'

A far-right Missouri organization has launched a disturbing map alerting followers to “hot spots” of so-called “woke” activity in the state.

As of Monday, the 12 map locations all concerned educational institutions, and linked to articles, videos and tweets trashing things like critical race theory and diversity training. The information named at least 12 specific schools or school districts — particularly chilling in light of America’s mounting toll of school mass shootings.

The Liberty Alliance is “committed to fighting back against the woke agenda permeating all across Missouri,” reads a statement on the conservative group’s website next to a state map peppered with spots.

“The first step in fighting back is uncovering their crazy ideas — from Critical Race Theory to grooming toddlers with sexually explicit books,” the statement added. “That is why we have officially launched the Woke Heat Map — an interactive tool designed to expose the insane actions of the radical Left. This map will alert Missourians of craziness happening in their own communities.”

Critical race theory, an academic framework that looks at how polices and laws perpetuate systemic racism, has become a right-wing boogeyman. Educators say the term has been weaponized by the right to limit diversity initiatives and teachings about race and U.S. history.

Other than featuring articles, the map isn’t actually “interactive” in any way, as claimed. Instead, followers are encouraged to interact with the organization by filling out forms on the web page reporting “woke hot spots” for the map.

Attorney Ron Filipkowski discovered a video interview with Liberty Alliance executive director Spencer Bone crowing about the new initiative keeping track of any “crazy action taken by a crazy leftist.” While describing the hot spots on the map, Bone begins to refer to places where “gender extremism” was pushed, but corrected himself to say “woke extremism.”

‘Liberty Alliance’ has launched a ‘Woke Interactive Map’ to warn MAGA about instances of woke behavior in a particular community. The site will alert people if either: 1. CRT, 2. Woke Extremism, or 3. ‘Action by a Crazy Leftist’ has taken place. pic.twitter.com/G3DYLh05C8 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 29, 2022

Some of Filipkowski’s Twitter followers found it funny, but most were disturbed by it — particularly in light of the growing number of hate-fueled mass shootings.

This isn't "technology" ~ it's stalking and doxxing. — Oh, For Fuck's Sake 🏳️‍🌈🛵☮ (@msvespa) May 30, 2022

After a racially motivated shooter just targeted an area because of its demographics, would could possibly go wrong with this? — Art and Thought. (@JamesPleasant15) May 29, 2022

Henrich Himmler started a little organization much like this. I believe they went by the name Gestapo. — D L Monroe (@DLMonroe2) May 30, 2022

This seems like something the FBI should be aware of.

They are targeting people. People will get hurt. — Black Lives Matter (@annepearl1) May 29, 2022

It's the third one on the list. Sounds like Gestapo and Minority Report combined. 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/zPRSqQf7DS — Hunter Cullen 🇺🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇦🇺🇳🇿 (@HunterJCullen) May 30, 2022

Oh this won’t lead to more mass shootings will it. — E 🤷‍♂️ Free State of CA (@elpear444) May 29, 2022

Dear @FBI ? Please check out this Liberty Alliance. Ok ? Signed a “woke leftist”. Peace. — JustSusan 🌟 (@TassajaraRd) May 30, 2022

Someone could really have some fun with this…@YourAnonNews pic.twitter.com/35wJ0XuIw6 — Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇸🇪🇺🇺🇦#FBPE #FBIW #GTTO (@ZacaMesaSix) May 29, 2022

Liberty Alliance could not immediately be reached for comment.