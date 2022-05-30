Right-Wing Organization Launches Chilling Map Marking Schools As 'Woke Hot Spots'

A far-right Missouri organization has launched a disturbing map alerting followers to “hot spots” of so-called “woke” activity in the state.
As of Monday, the 12 map locations all concerned educational institutions, and linked to articles, videos and tweets trashing things like critical race theory and diversity training. The information named at least 12 specific schools or school districts — particularly chilling in light of America’s mounting toll of school mass shootings.
The Liberty Alliance is “committed to fighting back against the woke agenda permeating all across Missouri,” reads a statement on the conservative group’s website next to a state map peppered with spots.
“The first step in fighting back is uncovering their crazy ideas — from Critical Race Theory to grooming toddlers with sexually explicit books,” the statement added. “That is why we have officially launched the Woke Heat Map — an interactive tool designed to expose the insane actions of the radical Left. This map will alert Missourians of craziness happening in their own communities.”
Critical race theory, an academic framework that looks at how polices and laws perpetuate systemic racism, has become a right-wing boogeyman. Educators say the term has been weaponized by the right to limit diversity initiatives and teachings about race and U.S. history.
Other than featuring articles, the map isn’t actually “interactive” in any way, as claimed. Instead, followers are encouraged to interact with the organization by filling out forms on the web page reporting “woke hot spots” for the map.
Attorney Ron Filipkowski discovered a video interview with Liberty Alliance executive director Spencer Bone crowing about the new initiative keeping track of any “crazy action taken by a crazy leftist.” While describing the hot spots on the map, Bone begins to refer to places where “gender extremism” was pushed, but corrected himself to say “woke extremism.”
Some of Filipkowski’s Twitter followers found it funny, but most were disturbed by it — particularly in light of the growing number of hate-fueled mass shootings.
Liberty Alliance could not immediately be reached for comment.
Little is known about the organization’s funding. It’s registered as a social welfare organization rather than a political action committee under 501(c)(4) of the IRS code. That classification allows it to dodge campaign finance filing requirements, even though the Missouri Democratic Party has said the group is involved in elections.