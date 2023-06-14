In this Aug. 28, 2020 photo, Laurie Bey, right, whose son Cameron Lamb was shot and killed by Kansas City police in 2019, stands with Merlon Ragland, Cameron's aunt, as demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial as final preparations are made for the March on Washington in Washington. The family of Lamb is suing Kansas City police and the officer. The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit was filed Monday, June 28, 2021, in federal court on behalf of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb's four minor children. Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP File

The Republican governor of Missouri may be on the verge of issuing an extraordinary pardon to a police officer who killed a Black man in 2019 ― and a county prosecutor is urging him not to do it.

Jean Peters Baker, the top prosecutor in Jackson County, wrote a letter to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday asking him not to pardon former Kansas City police officer Eric DeValkenaere. The prosecutor’s office secured a second-degree involuntary manslaughter conviction against DeValkenaere, and he was sentenced to six years in jail in March 2022. But his attorneys filed to appeal his sentencing within days. DeValkenaere was allowed to remain on bond while he appealed his conviction. Cameron Lamb’s family, the man who was killed, filed a wrongful death lawsuit two years later.

Kansas City community leaders urged Parson not to pardon DeValkenaere, who has not served any time in jail since he filed an appeal of his conviction. The Missouri Attorney General’s office is handling the appeals process in the case.

Baker noted in her letter that if Parson chooses to pardon DeValkenaere, it will cause further division between the Kansas City police and residents in the city.

“I am aware that you have been lobbied to pardon this officer, even before his trial. I imagine you might view a pardon as a way to support police. But I expect this extreme action for the only KCPD officer convicted of fatally shooting a Black man will ignite distrust, protests, and public safety concerns for citizens and for police,” Baker wrote to the governor.

In a statement, Parson responded, accusing the prosecutor of trying to cause division.

“It’s disappointing that the Jackson County Prosecutor would play political games when Governor Parson has a proven, bipartisan record of working to improve the criminal justice system as a whole. While the prosecutor tries to earn political points for her re-election bid, Governor Parson will continue working every day to support people across the state who are affected by crime,” Parson wrote.

Parson further attempted to tout other people he has pardoned, pointing to “20 commutations and 538 pardons he has granted out of the 3,700 requested applications,” he said in the statement.

“Every application goes through a thorough and thoughtful review before any decision is made. Eric DeValkenaere’s will be treated the exact same if he applies.”

On Dec. 3, 2019, Kansas City police officers spotted Lamb, 26, chasing another vehicle. They did not engage him but did follow him back to his house.

Two officers entered the property without a warrant, permission from the property owner or any probable cause. One officer, Troy Schwalm, confronted Lamb. DeValkenaere came from the other side of the home and knocked down a fence to get into the backyard. He fired his gun at Lamb, fatally wounded him, and later said he saw Lamb raise a gun and point it at Schwalm.

A judge ruled the officers followed Lamb illegally. They had a duty to fall back since Lamb did not present an obvious threat, and the two were the aggressors during the encounter. Schwalm was never charged but testified during the trial.

Baker described the governor’s possible decision as a “political action over the legal process.” She encouraged the governor to reach out to Lamb’s family before his office makes any legal decisions, which the Jackson County prosecutor noted his office had not done yet.