Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) pardoned a couple that pleaded guilty to assault and harassment charges after they pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last year.

Parson pardoned Mark and Patrica McCloskey on Tuesday along with 10 other people. The Republican governor also approved two commutations.

The McCloskeys sparked national outrage in June 2020 after they pointed guns at racial justice protesters walking past their house on their way to the home of the St. Louis mayor.

The two were indicted by a grand jury on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering, but later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment.

Despite their legal troubles at the time, the McCloskeys became stars among Republicans, receiving praise from then-President Donald Trump and Parson. They were also featured speakers at that year’s Republican National Convention.

While the couple was ordered to pay approximately $3,000 in fines, Tuesday’s pardon means they will no longer have to pay.

“I’d do it again any time,” Mark McCloskey said the day of his guilty plea about his decision to point his gun at peaceful protesters.

Mark McCloskey is currently running for a U.S. Senate seat.