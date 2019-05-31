Missouri Abortion Clinic Allowed To Remain Open For Now, Judge Rules

A handful of pro-choice protesters stood nearby with signs, including Chris Kaufman, 61, a St. Louis resident who showed up with her dog.

She said she’d seen the rights of women chipped away in the state for 20 years.

“It’s extremely scary,” she said. “This is not about women’s health; it’s about control.”

As a gun owner who carries, she said, she felt like her firearm has “more rights than my uterus