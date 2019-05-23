Several People Killed As Powerful Storms, Tornadoes Slam Central U.S.

Several people have died in a series of powerful storms and tornadoes sweeping across the central United States. Officials have warned residents in parts of Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa and Illinois to stay vigilant and “take cover as needed” as the extreme weather conditions continue to threaten the region.

A tornado killed at least three people in Golden City, Missouri, and injured several others in nearby Carl Junction on Wednesday, state authorities confirmed.

Large tornado being reported northeast of Joplin, MO. This is closer to Golden City, MO. #MOwx pic.twitter.com/wycVLJki8Y — Joseph Cooper | TDS Weather (@met_cooper) May 23, 2019

Incredibly detailed look at Carl Junction tornado.pic.twitter.com/euPU9judCl — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) May 23, 2019

According to The Weather Channel, that same twister may have then struck the town of Joplin — exactly eight years after a catastrophic tornado devastated the city. The 2011 EF5 tornado killed more than 150 people in Joplin and injured hundreds of others.

No serious injuries have been reported in Joplin following Wednesday’s storm.

8 years apart - Joplin, MO pic.twitter.com/wiLhq2E7sF — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) May 23, 2019

Late Wednesday night, the National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency after a powerful “wedge tornado” — so called because its funnel is wider than it is tall — was observed over the state capital of Jefferson City. The “violent tornado” was moving at a speed of 40 mph, the weather service said, and had sent debris 13,000 feet into the air.

Extensive infrastructure damage has been reported in the area; injuries and casualties remain unknown, however.

First-responders were going door-to-door to check on Jefferson City residents, officials said.

“Please pray for our citizens,” the city’s fire department wrote on Facebook in the early hours of Thursday.

In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down. Traffic is being diverted as @MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live.

Stay out of areas with damage. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/cPWQi1tzCJ — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

@MSHPTrooperF is in Jefferson City assisting @JeffCityPolice and Cole County Sheriff Dept. after tonight’s tornado. If you are NOT affected, please avoid the area. You will see several power lines down in these pictures. Treat them as though they are live. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/JHyNNfDX8F — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 23, 2019

As CNN noted, the tornadoes are part of a spring storm system that’s lashed the central U.S. with rain, flash flooding and hail over the past few days.

Several other storm-related fatalities were reported earlier this week, including a Missouri couple killed in a car accident during a downpour on Tuesday and a woman who died after a tornado struck a farmstead in rural west-central Iowa in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Weather Channel said at least seven storm-related fatalities have been reported.

This is what's left of a home in Adair where a woman was killed and her husband injured by a possible tornado. Here's what we know right now: https://t.co/ocETYHyIfG pic.twitter.com/REneVbFnsw — KCCI News (@KCCINews) May 22, 2019

Watches for tornadoes and flash flooding have been placed for swathes of the region, stretching from Oklahoma City to central Illinois. Extreme weather events could continue to threaten the area until Thursday.

Officials have urged residents to check local forecasts and to take necessary precautions.

″[T]ake storm warnings seriously,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, ”& act quickly to protect yourself & your family.”

More rain, more wind expected tonight. Follow your local weather forecasts, take storm warnings seriously, & act quickly to protect yourself & your family. https://t.co/Z8fqnujs5r — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 22, 2019